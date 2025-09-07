lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating restated by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $180.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $265.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s current price.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on lululemon athletica from $317.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $167.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.64 and a 200-day moving average of $265.38. lululemon athletica has a 12 month low of $163.98 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 16.38%.lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

