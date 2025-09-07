lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Neutral Rating from Bank of America

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $300.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s current price.

LULU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $270.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on lululemon athletica from $321.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating and set a $280.49 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.79.

LULU opened at $167.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica has a 52-week low of $163.98 and a 52-week high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 16.38%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Research analysts forecast that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the second quarter valued at $217,344,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 37,062.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $159,364,000 after purchasing an additional 561,491 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $218,052,000 after purchasing an additional 464,186 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,894,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $700,502,000 after purchasing an additional 413,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

