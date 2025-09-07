lululemon athletica’s (LULU) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $360.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for lululemon athletica’s Q1 2027 earnings at $2.77 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $353.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.79.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $167.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.38. lululemon athletica has a one year low of $163.98 and a one year high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 16.38%.lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the second quarter worth about $217,344,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 37,062.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $159,364,000 after purchasing an additional 561,491 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $218,052,000 after purchasing an additional 464,186 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,894,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $700,502,000 after purchasing an additional 413,062 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

