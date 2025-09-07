Masco Corporation $MAS Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,554 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Masco by 120.2% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Up 2.6%

MAS stock opened at $75.87 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.02.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Masco had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 1,519.31%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-4.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

