Matador Resources Company $MTDR Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lessened its position in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Matador Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 24,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $48.10 on Friday. Matador Resources Company has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $64.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $895.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTDR

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.17 per share, for a total transaction of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,606 shares in the company, valued at $324,817.02. This represents a 311.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matador Resources

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.