MetLife Investment Management LLC Acquires 48,100 Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 133.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 106.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 107.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 231.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director John D. Dilullo sold 22,000 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 59,295 shares in the company, valued at $896,540.40. The trade was a 27.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 43,517 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $731,085.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 57,778 shares in the company, valued at $970,670.40. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,787 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,513 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

QBTS opened at $15.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 42.99 and a quick ratio of 42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.39.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). D-Wave Quantum had a negative net margin of 1,263.92% and a negative return on equity of 118.87%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QBTS. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, D-Wave Quantum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Profile

(Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.