MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 36,525 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. $AMC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,525 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,815,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961,337 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,736,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,646,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,318,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 370,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 545,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 173,849 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMC opened at $2.74 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMC. Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen raised AMC Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. B. Riley began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

