MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Enovix Corporation $ENVX

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.08. Enovix Corporation has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $16.49.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 73.88% and a negative net margin of 481.35%.Enovix’s revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Enovix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.180–0.140 EPS. Analysts expect that Enovix Corporation will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovix declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 2nd that allows the company to buyback $60.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENVX shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Enovix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Enovix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Report on Enovix

Enovix Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.