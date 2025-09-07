MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,996,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 689,547 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2,397.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 377,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after acquiring an additional 362,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,231,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,183,000 after acquiring an additional 344,080 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $3,920,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,610,000.

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 317,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $13,955,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,798,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,146,980. The trade was a 12.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 655,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $28,842,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,117,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,160,980. This represents a 12.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $43.51 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 2.17.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 616.03% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.76.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

