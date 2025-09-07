MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. $FL

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,747 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 17.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,940,528 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $27,361,000 after buying an additional 281,322 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,906,406 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,483,000 after buying an additional 770,932 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,430 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $17,025,000 after buying an additional 30,981 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 26.4% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,082,713 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 226,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,740 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $21,384,000 after buying an additional 81,735 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:FL opened at $24.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.79. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 4.90%.The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Franklin Bracken sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $365,589.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 213,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,652. This represents a 6.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 22,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $557,336.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 93,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,985.50. The trade was a 19.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

FL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Foot Locker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Foot Locker from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays cut shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Foot Locker

(Free Report)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

