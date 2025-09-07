MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $652,000 Stock Position in LendingClub Corporation $LC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in LendingClub by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,167,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,330,000 after buying an additional 1,368,057 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,839,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,779,000 after buying an additional 49,996 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,329,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in LendingClub by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,048,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,977,000 after buying an additional 59,186 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LendingClub by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler set a $15.50 price objective on LendingClub and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $499,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,270,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,146,665.50. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Labenne sold 17,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $298,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,548.15. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,705 shares of company stock valued at $991,073 over the last ninety days. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01. LendingClub Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.04 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.36%.LendingClub’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Corporation will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About LendingClub

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Stories

