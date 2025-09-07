MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $751,000 Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $79,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jeanne Thoma sold 21,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,920,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,555.75. This represents a 47.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Leonard sold 2,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $229,087.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,015.68. The trade was a 26.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,382,434 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -123.83 and a beta of 0.63. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $96.56.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $211.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.18 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANIP shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on ANIP

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.