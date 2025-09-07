MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $753,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. $RUN

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,557 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sunrun by 107.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Sunrun stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.21. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. The business had revenue of $569.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 7,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $118,539.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 415,126 shares in the company, valued at $6,953,360.50. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 8,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $86,588.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 679,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,340,465.64. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,314 shares of company stock valued at $910,283. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

