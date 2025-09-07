MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 105.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 75,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 38,829 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,860,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 12.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4.8% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $36.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.01 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 22.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

