MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Flywire Corporation $FLYW

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Flywire by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Flywire by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Flywire by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $12.99 on Friday. Flywire Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Flywire had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Flywire has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

FLYW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Flywire from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Flywire from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Flywire from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Flywire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Flywire

About Flywire

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.