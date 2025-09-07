MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,259 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter worth $13,743,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 364.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 926,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,326,000 after acquiring an additional 726,484 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter worth $3,515,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the first quarter worth $3,479,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,025,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 327,210 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Perimeter Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu acquired 254,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $3,559,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,854,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,527,308. The trade was a 1.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PRM stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $162.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

