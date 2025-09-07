MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,343 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. $AHCO

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 1.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 57,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 6.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AdaptHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

AdaptHealth Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.59. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdaptHealth news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $79,786.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,045 shares in the company, valued at $486,937.85. This trade represents a 14.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

