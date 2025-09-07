MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 307 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. $STBA

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 121,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 26,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,151,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,574,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,339,000 after acquiring an additional 81,469 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

STBA stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.99. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.84 and a twelve month high of $45.46.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $100.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on STBA shares. Wall Street Zen raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Hovde Group started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

