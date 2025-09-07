MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 318 Shares of Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 1.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Buckle by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Buckle by 6.1% in the first quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 48,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Buckle from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Buckle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Buckle stock opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.02. Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $305.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.61 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Buckle’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

In other Buckle news, Director James E. Shada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $498,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 85,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,253,943.68. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total transaction of $890,114.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,655,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,034,478.08. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,125 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

