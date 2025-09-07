MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of International Seaways Inc. $INSW

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 105.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 87.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 550.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $40,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 58,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,417.92. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $44,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,594.38. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $767,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of INSW opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Seaways Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.51.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. International Seaways had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $188.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.98%.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

