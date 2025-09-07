MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 512 Shares of Sable Offshore Corp. $SOC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sable Offshore by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sable Offshore during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sable Offshore by 12.3% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sable Offshore by 62.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOC shares. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on Sable Offshore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Sable Offshore from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Monday, May 26th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sable Offshore has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sable Offshore

In other Sable Offshore news, major shareholder Global Icav Pilgrim sold 167,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $3,674,506.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,933,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,336,000.12. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sable Offshore Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:SOC opened at $22.75 on Friday. Sable Offshore Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97.

Sable Offshore (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.44). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sable Offshore Corp. will post -6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

