MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 8,568 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 16.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,029,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,544,000 after acquiring an additional 567,170 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,692,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,551,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after acquiring an additional 237,503 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 65.9% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,461,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 978,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of DBRG stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.63 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

