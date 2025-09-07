MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 939 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBGS. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,631,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 703,538 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $776,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $16.00.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $22.76.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.76 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 29.54%.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CIO George Laucks Xanders sold 5,600 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $120,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 2,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,317.50. The trade was a 67.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela Valdes sold 10,098 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $217,409.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

Featured Stories

