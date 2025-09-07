MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0%

AUPH opened at $12.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.26. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.27 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 20.06%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Kevin Tang bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $2,336,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,329,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,328,560. The trade was a 1.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $13,590,000. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.