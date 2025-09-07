MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $PEB

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 324.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,405.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth about $130,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 0.5%

PEB stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $407.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.470-1.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.