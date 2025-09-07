Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

DOCU has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Docusign from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Docusign in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Docusign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Docusign Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.35. Docusign has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05, a PEG ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.35 million. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Docusign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $3,100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,122.33. The trade was a 21.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Docusign by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Docusign in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

