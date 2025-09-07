Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 123 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. $JBHT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $1,746,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee purchased 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.76 per share, with a total value of $161,592.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 7,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,201.72. This trade represents a 18.37% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Keefauver sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.97, for a total transaction of $150,298.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,763.62. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $143.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.69 and its 200-day moving average is $144.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.79 and a fifty-two week high of $200.40.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Baird R W raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

