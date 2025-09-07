Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 897 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. $HTGC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 527,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 166,671 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 644,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,375,000 after buying an additional 56,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.47 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 105.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.58.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

