Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires Shares of 413 iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,545,000 after buying an additional 61,661 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 114,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,684,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 101,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,220,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 89,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWC opened at $143.42 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.44. The company has a market capitalization of $917.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.66.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

