Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in RLI Corp. $RLI

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in RLI were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in RLI by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Down 1.1%

RLI stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $91.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. RLI had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $562.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. RLI’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jennifer L. Klobnak purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 98,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,817.50. This trade represents a 3.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI

RLI Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.