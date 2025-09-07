Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 129 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated $TFX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 556 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 7,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jaewon Ryu bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.00 per share, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,605. This trade represents a 67.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.07 per share, for a total transaction of $172,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,873.69. This represents a 3.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $633,590. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $130.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $249.90.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%.The firm had revenue of $780.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teleflex has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

