Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 580 Shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America $ODC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Corporation Of America by 9,083.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oil-Dri Corporation Of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Oil-Dri Corporation Of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd.

In other Oil-Dri Corporation Of America news, VP Christopher B. Lamson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $154,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,453 shares in the company, valued at $707,222.75. This represents a 17.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $60,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $175,798. This trade represents a 25.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $354,570 over the last quarter. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ODC opened at $63.87 on Friday. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $935.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62.

Oil-Dri Corporation Of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Corporation Of America had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 10.44%.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is a manufacturer and supplier of specialty sorbent products for the pet care, animal health and nutrition, fluids purification, agricultural ingredients, sports field, industrial and automotive markets. It operates through the Business to Business Products Group and Retail and Wholesale Products Group segments.

