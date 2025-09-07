Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Position in TELUS Corporation $TU

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 77.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 374,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 47,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 645,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 143,542 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 171,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. TELUS Corporation has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.72.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TELUS Corporation will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3019 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TU. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

