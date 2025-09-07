Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. $GDRX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 20,956.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in GoodRx by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,036,000 after buying an additional 251,833 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in GoodRx by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,992,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 369,553 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in GoodRx by 16.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,434,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after buying an additional 205,789 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,061,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 798,261 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 54.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 830,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 293,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoodRx

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $51,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Price Performance

GDRX stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $203.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. GoodRx’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded GoodRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

