Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $56,000 Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF $PBW

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBW. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 101,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 83,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $734,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter.

PBW opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

