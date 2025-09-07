Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in WD-40 Company $WDFC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 28,448.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 114,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,863,000 after acquiring an additional 113,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,381,000 after acquiring an additional 106,617 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,556,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,572,000 after acquiring an additional 89,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 245.0% during the 1st quarter. GCQ FUNDS MANAGEMENT PTY Ltd now owns 64,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,719,000 after acquiring an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WD-40 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.00.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $218.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.94. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.13. WD-40 Company has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $292.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $156.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that WD-40 Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

