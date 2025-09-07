Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Invests $48,000 in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF $PTMC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 67.4% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 102,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 41,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,071,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after purchasing an additional 39,301 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 3.5%

PTMC opened at $36.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $452.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.55. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $40.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.91.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

