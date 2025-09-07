Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. $OWL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 47.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 62,810 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 104.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 133,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 68,168 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OWL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Shares of Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $703.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

