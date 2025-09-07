Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Global X Social Media ETF $SOCL

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Free Report) by 44.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Global X Social Media ETF were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 17,944 shares during the period.

Get Global X Social Media ETF alerts:

Global X Social Media ETF Trading Up 2.3%

SOCL opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.30. Global X Social Media ETF has a 12 month low of $37.14 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $152.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Global X Social Media ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Social Media ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.