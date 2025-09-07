Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 14,645 Shares of Ciena Corporation $CIEN

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,645 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 68,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,139 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,804 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ciena to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ciena from $100.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ciena from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ciena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.32.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $116.57 on Friday. Ciena Corporation has a 1 year low of $49.21 and a 1 year high of $122.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Ciena had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.10%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Corporation will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total transaction of $559,164.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 325,557 shares in the company, valued at $26,770,552.11. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $31,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,791.92. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,769 shares of company stock worth $3,326,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

