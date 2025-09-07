Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 189 Shares of WEX Inc. $WEX

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in WEX were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in WEX by 20,412.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 638,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,069,000 after acquiring an additional 635,450 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 1,684.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 201,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,401,000 after acquiring an additional 190,605 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $18,783,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at $16,677,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of WEX by 678.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 103,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,318,000 after buying an additional 90,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $150,220.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,753.60. This trade represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $331,533.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,478.55. The trade was a 20.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

WEX Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $171.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $217.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31.

WEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $138.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.82.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

