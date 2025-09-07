Nuveen LLC Buys New Stake in Invvlu Mu Incm $IIM

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invvlu Mu Incm by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,673,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 87,776 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invvlu Mu Incm by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Performance

NYSE:IIM opened at $11.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. Invvlu Mu Incm has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $13.10.

Invvlu Mu Incm Announces Dividend

Invvlu Mu Incm Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.0771 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

