Nuveen LLC Buys Shares of 23,961 Septerna, Inc. $SEPN

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Septerna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $600,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Septerna during the fourth quarter worth $3,384,000.

Get Septerna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEPN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Septerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Septerna from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Septerna in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Septerna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

Septerna Price Performance

SEPN opened at $14.43 on Friday. Septerna, Inc. has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.51). Septerna had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 12,053.03%.The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Septerna, Inc. will post -7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Septerna

(Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Septerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Septerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.