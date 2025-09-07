Nuveen LLC Invests $200,000 in Altice USA, Inc. $ATUS

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Altice USA by 207.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 95,938 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Altice USA by 33.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,761,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,947,000 after buying an additional 3,231,838 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altice USA by 61.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,361,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 898,095 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd boosted its position in Altice USA by 56.0% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Altice USA by 166.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 38,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Price Performance

ATUS opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Altice USA’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

