Nuveen LLC Invests $221,000 in Torrid Holdings Inc. $CURV

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CURV. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter worth about $14,240,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Torrid by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 478,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 279,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 4,794.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 414,942 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Torrid by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 52,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Torrid alerts:

Torrid Stock Down 23.8%

CURV stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $190.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Torrid had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.30%.The business had revenue of $262.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Torrid has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Torrid from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Torrid in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

Read Our Latest Report on CURV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,814,856 shares in the company, valued at $26,892,705.44. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sycamore Partners Torrid, L.L. sold 15,680,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $52,060,614.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,295,694 shares in the company, valued at $193,541,704.08. The trade was a 21.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,538,741 shares of company stock worth $54,611,499 over the last quarter. 5.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Torrid Company Profile

(Free Report)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.