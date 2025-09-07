NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Nutshell Asset Management Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Nutshell Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.4% of Nutshell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after buying an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,987,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $167.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average of $140.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $88,354,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,247,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,046,376. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,872,755 shares of company stock valued at $764,283,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Arete Research raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

