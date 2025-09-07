NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $215.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $167.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $3,561,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 153,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,253,863.60. This represents a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock worth $764,283,330. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

