Oportun Financial Corporation $OPRT Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,156 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 104,186 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 508,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPRT. Stephens began coverage on Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oportun Financial from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $6.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.15 million, a P/E ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.33. Oportun Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

