Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OXM. Zacks Research upgraded Oxford Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OXM

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:OXM opened at $42.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $629.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.36. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $89.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.08.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $392.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.54 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Oxford Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.800-3.200 EPS. Q2 2025 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.12 per share, for a total transaction of $260,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 59,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,607.56. This trade represents a 12.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Trauber bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 13,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,002.32. This represents a 297.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,818 shares of company stock worth $686,724. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,213,000 after purchasing an additional 222,150 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $7,195,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 439,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,681,000 after buying an additional 170,208 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,319,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 278,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,213,000 after acquiring an additional 85,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.