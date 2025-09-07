Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSKY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Paramount Skydance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Paramount Skydance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSKY

Paramount Skydance Trading Up 1.8%

Paramount Skydance Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:PSKY opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -499.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.18. Paramount Skydance has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Skydance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Skydance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.